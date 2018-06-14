Coffee Time scheduled Friday

Friday is approaching, which means it is almost time for Kindred Coffee Hour. If you haven't yet attended this free public event put on by Kindred at Home and SMMC, here is a little information about it.

Kindred Coffee Hour is a weekly event that takes place every Friday, and is always free to the public. Previously held at Cornerhouse Coffee, the coffee hour now takes place at the Yellow Rose Cafe inside Scenic Mountain Medical Center, located at 1601 W. 11th place here in Big Spring.

The Kindred staff provides blood pressure checks as well as oxygen and heart rate checks; and, of course, coffee! Most of Kindred's coffee hours feature a guest speaker to help educate the community about their health, whether it be medically related or not. According to Kindred Community Sales Specialist Christian Fair, the goal for this program is to develop relationships in the community while also educating people on their health.

“Whether we are able to steer people in the right direction when it comes to their health, or even if they are already doing great, we just love being able to offer this service to the community, and we are so happy about its continued growth.” said Fair.

Every week there is something different in store for the guest of Kindred Coffee Hour. This Friday, special guest speaker Mark Richardson will be speaking to those present at the coffee hour about “Thank a Veteran Day,” and what people can do to take part in that day and show their support for local veterans.

“Our veterans and their families have given so much and Thank a Veteran Day is just a reminder for the rest of us to take the time to acknowledge their sacrifice,” said Amanda Duforat, SMMC Marketing Manager. “This is an opportunity to find out how this day got implemented and why it's important to remember.”

If you would like to know more about the topics each week, the guest speakers or what all this coffee hour can offer you, contact Christian Fair at 432-816-3573.