Color Run for Awareness

A little splash of color can go a long way in raising awareness, which is the intent behind the upcoming Color For Kids 5K, sponsored by C. Larson Real Estate.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to the Rainbow Room, which is an emergency resource center available to CPS caseworkers to help meet the critical needs of abused and neglected children.

“Every county in Texas has a Rainbow Room,” says Misty Hogue, fundraiser organizer. “Rainbow Room works directly with Child Protective Services (CPS) when children are taken out of the home. Many of these children are taken with nothing. The Rainbow Room can provide whatever the child needs, from clothing, food, toiletries, even car seats or beds.”

Hogue said she volunteered in another county’s Rainbow Room, and that location had a store-like setting where children could choose what they needed. All items in the Rainbow Room are donated or purchased from donations. Unfortunately, the one here in Howard County is very bare.

“Since April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, we chose this time to have this fundraiser,” states Hogue. ...

