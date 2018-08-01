Comanche Trail Golf Course hosting City Golf Championship

The Comanche Trail Golf Course is hosting the annual City Golf Championship for anyone that is a current Howard County resident, member of the Big Spring Country Club or Comanche Trail Golf Course this Saturday and Sunday August 4th and 5th at the Comanche Trail Golf Course.

This is a 36 hole individual play format with three divisions; men's division, women's division and seniors division (60 and up). Assigned tee times can be made for Saturday at the player's convenience while Sunday's tee times will be assigned according to flight.

To make a tee time for Saturday and for pricing contact the Comanche Trail Pro Shop at (432)-264-2366. All players must declare Championship Flight.