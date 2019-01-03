Comanche Trail Lake to be restocked with more rainbow trout

If you don't mind the cool temperatures, the fish will be biting at the Comanche Trail Lake come later this January.

Once again, the City of Big Spring will be partnering with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) in re-stocking Comanche Trail Lake with Rainbow Trout. The first stocking took place on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, and now is the time for the additional stocking of rainbow trout, which was originaly scheduled for Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, but according to TPWD's website, they have rescheduled their additional stocking for Friday, Jan. 11.

