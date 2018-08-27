Comanche Warrior Triathlon results

Courtesy Photo

Allan Espina of Odessa shows off his trophy at the Comanche Warrior Triathlon held Saturday at Comanche Trail Park. Espina finished 10th overall in the competition, and his time put him as the 1st place finisher in the Male 40-44 age group division.

For the full list of finishers and times, please see Monday's edition of the Big Spring Herald or visit this link:

http://results.active.com/events/2018-comanche-warrior-triathlon/sprint/...