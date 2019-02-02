Comedy at the Mezcal

Come on out...we'll get together, have a few laughs...

Big Spring's Mezcal, 125 E. Third St., will present a comedy show called "Who Runs This Motha" Feb. 21.

This event hosted by Jennifer McNeeley Comedy will feature West Texas comics Sergio J. Cervantes, Redd Giles, Adrienne Green, Jennifer McNeely, and Michael Shields.

In addition to stand up, Cervantes stars in the short Big Spring-shot film "Carnage Radio" and hosts a podcast called "Come and Get It!"

Giles is an artist and owns Big Spring's Inkspot Tattoo Shop.

Green, known as the "Green Bean Comic" is news director at KBest Media and recently was voted "Fan Favorite" in the West Texas Talent Search for her comedy stylings.

McNeely is a comedian based out of Midland, and organizes comedy events such as "Who Runs This Motha," and the "Improvfection" comedy show in Odessa.

Shields is the manager and comedy promoter at MSPN Entertainments in the Midland/Odessa area.

