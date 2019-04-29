Coming together in prayer - National Day of Prayer is May 2

National Day of Prayer is set for May 2 at the Howard County Courthouse. Local officials, community members and pastors will join together from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. in unified prayer.

“National Day of Prayer is an annual moment in our nation where leaders pause and stop to unite and pray for the peace and protection for our city, state, and nation,” Pastor Sam Segundo, pastor at Family Faith Center, said.

In recent years, hundreds have gathered in the downtown area to lift up local officials, state leaders and our nation as a whole. Representatives from different areas of business and leadership will be offering a moment of prayer, during the event.

“This is a time where we reflect in His goodness and grace and acknowledge His bountiful blessings,” Segundo said.

The community is invited to stop by during their lunch hour and join in the unified prayer.

“We want to extend a special thank you to all the Big Spring leaders and citizens who have participated in the past and who will be joining us this year,” Segundo said.

