Commissioners approve HCVFD bunker gear purchase

Howard County Commissioners approved a request for bunker gear for the county's Volunteer Fire Department at their meeting Wednesday.

HCVFD Chief Mitchell Hooper was on hand at the meeting to personally file the request with the commissioners.

Hooper requested $20,881.20 to purchase 10 sets of the protective gear that firefighters wear when battling blazes. Hooper said the bunker gear consists of coats, boots, gloves, pants, hoods, and helmets for the firefighters.

The commissioners unanimously approved the purchase.

Commissioners also finalized an agreement with Delek US to allow use of a portion of the old Howard County Airport land for a pipeline right of way. The issue has been under negotiation for several weeks. Delek originally asked for a 50-foot wide right of way. Commissioners asked them to consider a narrower strip of land for the pipeline. Delek agreed to a 30-foot wide right of way, and offered $350 per rod of land. The commissioners countered with $500 per rod, and Delek accepted. A rod of land is equal to 16 1/2 feet, or 1/320 of a mile.

Terry King, senior right-of-way manager for Delek, presented the commissioners with a check for $217,250 after they signed the contract at the meeting.

See Thursday's Herald for the rest of the story.