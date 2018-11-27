Commissioners to approve new JP appointee in Wednesday meeting

Howard County Commissioners will consider confirming their appointment of a replacement for Justice of the Peace Bennie Green at their meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The commissioners will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the second-floor conference room of the Howard County Courthouse.

Judge Green, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1, Place 1 in Howard County, is retiring Dec. 31 after 37 years of service with the county. Green began his work for the county with the Sheriff's Department, where he spent 18 years in law enforcement. He was appointed as a justice of the peace in 1999, taking over from Judge China Long.

