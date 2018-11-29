Commissioners approve temporary JP appointment for training

At their meeting Wednesday afternoon, Howard County commissioners voted to appoint Justice of the Peace Angela Griffin early for a week of training before her permanent hire date of Jan. 1.

Commissioners met in the second-floor conference room of the Howard County Courthouse with two of their five-member panel absent. Present were Precinct 1 Commissioners Oscar Garcia, Precinct 4 Commissioner John Cline and County Judge Kathryn Wiseman. The three members out of five constituted a quorum for the meeting.

Those present unanimously approved Griffin's training week, Dec. 9 through 13.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.