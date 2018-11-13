Commissioners to consider bunker gear purchase

The allocation of funds for new firefighting gear is on the agenda for Howard County commissioners to discuss at their meeting Wednesday. The commissioners will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the third-floor courtroom of the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main St. The item is in response to a request from Howard County Volunteer Fire Chief Mitchell Hooper for funds to purchase bunker gear for the county's volunteer fire department. Bunker gear is the suit of protective clothing, boots, helmet, gloves, etc. worn by firefighters while extinguishing fires in the course of their duties. The agenda item doesn't clarify how many suits of bunker gear are being requested for purchase.

