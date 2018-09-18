Commissioners to consider lifting burn ban

At their meeting Wednesday, Howard County Commissioners will consider whether to lift the countywide burn ban currently in effect.

The meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the second-floor conference room at the Howard County Courthouse.

Speaking Sept. 5, Howard County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mitchell Hooper said he would consider lifting the ban if the county got a sufficient amount of rainfall between then and the meeting.

"Hopefully we get enough rain this week so that we can lift it and people can go ahead and burn some stuff off before we get the first freeze," Hooper said. "If we get enough rain this week...you know we're still kind of bad on the drought monitor and the fuel moisture. Some places like Coahoma and the east part of the county got some pretty good rain Sunday (Sept. 2); but the western and central parts of the county are still pretty dry.

Although rainfall totals were not available, Howard County has received a higher-than-normal amount of rainfall since Hooper's comments.

In other business, commissioners will:

