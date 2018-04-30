Commissioners to consider pipeline crossing rules

At their meeting Wednesday, Howard County commissioners will consider establishing an administrative fee and required specifications for pipelines that cross county roads. Commissioners will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the second-floor conference room at the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main in Big Spring.

In other business, the commissioners will:

- Discuss and consider approval of the 2018 county video program contract. Commissioners have previously approved the idea of contracting with a company to make the video, which will promote and market Howard County.

...

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.