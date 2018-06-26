Commissioners to discuss budget, law enforcement radio system at Wednesday's meeting

The Howard County Commissioners Court meeting scheduled for Wednesday will once again feature an early start to discuss budget issues.

The meeting will convene at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the second-floor conference room of the Howard County Courthouse, instead of the regular Commissioners Court starting time of 3:30 p.m.

The budget discussion is one in a series the commissioners have held recently to hammer out the county's budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Following the budget discussion, commissioners will turn to discussion of the interlocal County/City law enforcement radio system, a program which has been in the planning stages for weeks, and seems poised to come to fruition during the next fiscal year. At their meeting tonight, Big Spring City Council members plan to set aside more than $750,000 of this year's unexpected budget windfall toward the cost of the program a year earlier than originally scheduled.

