Commissioners end burn ban, approve name for new road

Howard County Commissioners approved ending the county's burn ban, and adopted a name for a new road, at their regular biweekly meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The commissioners voted unanimously to withdraw the burn ban order, at the request of Howard County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mitchell Hooper.

"It's the recommendation of Volunteer Fire Chief Mitchell Hooper that we withdraw the current ban based on the recent rains and the amount of green vegetation," said Precinct 2 Commissioner Craig Bailey. "The immediate fire danger is slim."

The ban was enacted Dec. 12, 2018, for three months, set to expire March 12; but was then extended for an additional three months. Had the commissioners not withdrawn it, it would have expired June 12.

The council also heard a request to name a new road in the unincorporated area of Howard County.

"I have a request from Jacoby Hopper of Jacoby Hopper Homes to name a road in a new subdivision that he is building 'Hill Country Drive,'" Howard County Road Administrator Brian Klinksiek told the commissioners. "This is the first reading. Both I and Cherrie (Burcham), who's the interim 9-1-1 coordinator looked at it and neither one of us has a problem with it."

Klinksiek said the road would be off of Ranch Road 33 in Howard County's Precinct 3.

"He has a tract of property that extends between 33 and Rockhouse," he said.

