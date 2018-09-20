Commissioners end burn ban at meeting Wednesday

Howard County is no longer under a burn ban.

Following a report from Howard County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mitchell Hooper at Wednesday's meeting of the County Commissioners Court, commissioners elected not to extend the ban, which was set to expire the same day.

"I'd like to ask you to lift the burn ban, and get the word out," said Hooper. "That way people can go ahead and get their stuff burned before winter comes, and piles of leaves start showing up."

Hooper said that lifting the ban is safe due to the heavier-than-normal rains Howard County has received of late.

For the full story and more information regarding the burn ban, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.