Commissioners hear positive news in delinquent tax report

A report on delinquent tax collection led off the Howard County Commissioners Court meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The report, presented by Drew Mouton, the attorney tasked with collection of delinquent taxes for the county and other local entities, showed good news for the county.

"At the beginning of last tax year, our delinquent tax year, we saw a very large uptick in the percentage and dollar amount of taxes that went delinquent off the current roll. As a result of that, I told you that we were going to redouble our efforts, which we did," Mouton said. "Most of the year we had seven people working part-time on the delinquent tax collection, as opposed to three, maybe four, in previous years, and it paid off very well. I'm very pleased with what I have to show you today."

