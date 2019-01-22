Commissioners to hear Sheriff's Racial Profiling Report

Racial profiling will be one topic of discussion at the Howard County Commissioner's meeting, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the third-floor courtroom of the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main St.

Sheriff Stan Parker will present a report on racial profiling and discuss how prevalent it is in Howard County during the meeting.

Other items on the meeting's agenda include:

• Guidelines and criteria for tax abatement. The item was discussed at the commissioners previous meeting Jan. 16, and tabled to give them more time to consider the issue.

• An update on the Howard County Teen Court reorganization.

• Discussion and consideration of a request to establish a Juvenile Case Manager fund.

See Tuesday's Herald for the rest of the story.