Commissioners to hold budget workshop

Prior to their regular 3:30 Commissioners Court meeting Wednesday, Howard County commissioners will hold a budget workshop.

The workshop, which is listed on the meeting’s agenda as including “possible action,” will convene at 1 p.m. in the conference room on the second floor of the Howard County Courthouse. Following the workshop, commissioners will reconvene at 3:30 in the third-floor courtroom at the courthouse.

With the end of the school year approaching soon, commissioners plan to honor some outstanding students during the regular portion of their meeting. Commissioners have chosen a both a male and female student from each of Howard County’s three school districts – Big Spring, Coahoma and Forsan, to honor as Senior Students of the Year. Commissioners will hold a presentation and recognition for each of the six students during their meeting.

In other business, commissioners plan to:

