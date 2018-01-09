Commissioners to hold first 2018 meeting Wednesday

The Howard County Commissioners will hold their first meeting of 2018 tomorrow. The meeting also marks the first which adheres to the new schedule set in December; instead of meeting on the second and fourth Monday of each month, commissioners will now meet on alternate Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. Meetings will still be held in the courtroom on the third floor of the Howard County courthouse.

Items under consideration by the commissioners will include:

• Discussion and possible action on the Howard County Appraisal District Board ballot;

• Discussion and possible approval of an amendment to the agreement with Trinity Services Group Inc. to provide food services for the Howard County Detention Center;

