Commissioners to hold tax abatement workshop

Howard County Commissioners will hold a workshop at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss proposed tax abatement guidelines, before their regularly scheduled 3:30 p.m. meeting.

The 2 p.m. tax abatement workshop, designed to allow the commissioners to meet with Big Spring Economic Development Corporation Director Terry Wegman and ask questions about proposed tax abatement guidelines, will be in the second-floor conference room at the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main Street.

At their meeting two weeks ago, commissioners tabled a vote on approval of the guidelines in order to give them time to have Wegman answer their questions. The guidelines, which are being presented to all local taxing entities, are designed to standardize policies among the entities for using tax abatements as inducements to attract business and industry to the area.

Both the 2 p.m. workshop and the 3:30 p.m. meeting are open to the public.

