Commissioners honor Howard County's Top Students

Howard County's top students were honored by county commissioners Wednesday at the commissioner's court meeting held in the third-floor courtroom of the Howard County Courthouse.

"We ask the folks at the schools, who, without their help, this wouldn't be possible, to identify the top male and female students, not just necessarily academically, but also someone who works well with their peers, works well with their teachers, gets along, tries to be a leader every day," said Commissioner Craig Bailey. "The young people we're going to acknowledge here today are those people that work hard each and every day to not only make the grades, and they participate in a number of different events and a number of different things, and they work hard to get along with others and be leaders, not only today, but we believe, leaders of our communities in the future."

