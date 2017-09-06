Commissioners to meet and discuss county payroll

The Howard County Commissioner’s Court will meet Thursday to discuss and possibly approve the county payroll.

The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. in the second-floor conference room at the Howard County Courthouse, and the agenda is short and sweet:

• Discussion/Possible Action to approve payroll for the two-week pay period;

• Personnel considerations, which will be discussed in a closed executive session;

• Citizen input for those registered to make comments;

• Opportunity for mention of any items to be on future agendas.

For more on this story, see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.