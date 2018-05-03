Commissioners not happy about property valuations

Several Howard County Commissioners expressed displeasure with recent property valuations during a workshop at their Wednesday afternoon Commissioner’s Court meeting.

The workshop was part of the regular biweekly meeting held at the Howard County Courthouse.

Commissioner Jimmie Long spoke against companies that “game the system” by setting their production estimates based on a single day of production.

“It used to not be that way. It used to go on the tax rolls and all production was counted from that day,” he said. “Now they don’t do that. If they make 1,000 barrels for six months, and January 1 comes and they make 200 on that day, it goes off of 200. Whatever it is on January 1. I’ll just say it, that is raping the public, because they are getting that tax-free income, and they’re not paying their fair share to help maintain and help do what’s right. The oil companies, by that legislative act that they got passed and got done – and don’t tell me they didn’t lobby for it, because they did – they are raping the taxpayers.”

