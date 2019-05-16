Commissioners recognize county's top students

By ROGER CLINE

Staff Writer

Howard County Commissioners recognized some outstanding graduating seniors during their regular meeting Wednesday.

Each year, commissioners honor one female and one male student from each of Howard County's three public high schools as "Outstanding Student" for the year.

"What I ask each school to do every year is to send me the names of students they have enjoyed having as a student, as a leader, who participates in a number of different things, and who has shown leadership qualities and leadership characteristics," said Commissioner Craig Bailey.

Students chosen this year include Hallie Hyatt and Gilberto Ruiz Balderas from Big Spring High School, Julia Mashburn and Joseph Manning from Coahoma High School, and Jaidyn Brown and Jordan Enriquez from Forsan High School.

In other business, Howard County Justice of the Peace Robert Fitzgibbons and Howard County Chief Juvenile Probation Officer reported that work to re-establish the Howard County Teen Court has been abandoned, and asked the commissioners to abolish the court fee on misdemeanor charges which had been planned to fund the Teen Court.

For the complete story, see the Thursday edition of the Big Spring Herald.