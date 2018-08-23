Commissioners say 'yes' to Howard County budget, 'no' to HCAD budget

At a busy Howard County Commissioners Court meeting Wednesday, commissioners approved the county budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, and rejected the Howard County Appraisal District's budget for the same time period.

The county's General Fund, according to the approved budget, will have revenue of $13,286,200; while General Fund expenditures will be $13,541,925.

Commissioners also set the proposed tax rate for the new fiscal year at 32.8024 cents per $100 valuation, up from the effective tax rate (the rate required to bring in the same revenue as last year) by 5.94 percent. The rate should bring in $793,572 more than this year. The actual tax rate for 2017-2018 has been 44 cents per $100 valuation. The projected revenue is greater even though the actual tax rate has decreased by about 11.2 cents per 100 valuation because property values have increased significantly.

