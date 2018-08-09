Commissioners table several Road and Bridge issues

Howard County Commissioners tabled several items brought for discussion by county Road and Bridge Administrator Brian Klinksiek at their meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Among multiple things presented in the meeting, Klinksiek presented the commissioners with a proposed site for a 4-H shooting range on the premises of the old Howard County Airport, located off Old Colorado City Highway near the intersection with Highway 350. Klinksiek also presented the commissioners with a list of equipment that is not being used by the county, asking them for approval to donate the equipment to the Howard County Volunteer Fire Department.

A third item ultimately tabled by the commissioners was a permit form for people or companies wishing to place items along, over, under, or across Howard County roadways. According to Klinksiek, this issue has become more prominent as oil companies seek to run pipelines and electrical services to their work sites.

