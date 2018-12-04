Committed to making a difference

The Big Spring Rotary Club cares about local students. In efforts to enhance Stanton Elementary's Reading and Comprehention program for all students, the Big Spring Rotary Club donated 125 dictionaries to the fourth grade classes. The donation was presented on Friday at the school. Pictured from left to right include Rotary members Leah Mitchell, Lacey Emerson, Jan Foresyth, Shawnda Aaron, Clarence Hartfield and Bruce Schooler.

