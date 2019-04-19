Committee appointments on tap for Tuesday's City Council meeting

The Big Spring City Council plans to appoint members to its newly reorganized Parks and Recreation Board and Traffic Commission at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in its Chambers, 307 E. Fourth St.

For a few months now, the council has been accepting applications for the boards, which had been deactivated for several years. Recent discussions regarding golf course fees and requests for free or discounted usage of city facilities have prompted increased interest from the council in implementing the Parks and Recreation Board as soon as possible. The council will choose members for the seven-member board from a pool of 10 applicants, including Stacy R. Barr, Johnny R. DeLeon, Barney Dodd, Scott Emerson, Danny Flenniken, Carmen Moreno Harbour, Justin Myers, Joe Owens, David A. Roman, and Ryan Williams. Two members will serve three-year terms, two will serve two-year terms, and three will serve one-year terms.

In addition, the council will select seven members for the Traffic Commission from a pool of eight candidates: Marvin Boyd, Jodi Duck, Roy Gomez Jr., Carmen Moreno Harbour, Lee Harris, Amy Powell, Nati Saldivar, and Charles Smith. As with the Parks and Recreation Board, two members will serve three-year terms, two will serve two-year terms, and three will serve one-year terms.

