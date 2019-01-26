Community Blood Drive set for Feb. 1

The city of Big Spring wants to help save the lives of others and is calling on the community for help. Howard County residents are encouraged to donate blood at the city's upcoming community blood drive to kick off the month of February.

“Give the gift of life at our community blood drive Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Big Spring City Council Chambers. Those who donate will get a free T-shirt while supplies last, and will also get some HERO points,” said Stacy King, Benefits Coordinator for the City of Big Spring. “It will be inside the City Council Chambers, not in the blood mobiles. It tends to go a lot faster because we have more room, and we also have TVs in the room where they donate blood.”

King also stated those who have donated before can go online and fill out the Fast Track Health History questionnaire online.

