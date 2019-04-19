Community egg hunts set

Here are some of the places you can take your littles ones for Easter Egg hunting:

• Family Faith Center will be hosting a sunrise mass at 7 a.m. in the Amphitheater. There will then be a 10 a.m. worship service. Following the 10 a.m. service, head over to the softball field at Comanche Trail Park for an Easter Egg Hunt.

• NazFamily Church will host a community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 20, 2019. They will be at the Balaski Pavilion in Comache Trail Park. The hunts will be divided into age groups, and all children up to age 12 are invited. There will be food and other fun activities for the kids. The Easter Bunny will also be available for pictures.

• Alive In Christ Lutheran Church will host their Egg-stravaganza on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be a cake walk, egg coloring, cookie decorating, flower planting, face painting, ring toss and bean bag toss, and the egg hunt around 11:45.

