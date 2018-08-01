Community supply of O negative blood type low

Those who wish to donate blood, especialy those of the O blood type, along with Dallas Cowboys fans, will want to make their way down to the Big Spring City Council Chambers on Friday, August 10 to donate blood. Not only would you be donating potential life-saving blood, but there are also two Cowboys game tickets on the line. According to Linda Grace, senior donor recruitment representative for United Blood Services, people who donate in Friday's blood drive will have a chance to walk away with two tickets to a Dallas Cowboys game at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, along with a few other goodies.

The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Big Spring City Council Chambers, located at 310 Nolan Street.

