Confucious Instructs a Nation

“Confucius Instructs a Nation (553-479 B.C.)” was the fourth lecture in the series “The World Was Never the Same,” being sponsored by the Heritage Museum of Big Spring. These lectures are held at the museum every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m., and are about events that changed history.

According to lecturer Rufus Fears, Confucius, above all, believed that real reform came about because the ruler himself was moral and just. He believed in order, and he believed that true justice flowed downward.

He also believed the way to better your position in life was through education, particularly the study of classics of history and literature, Fears said. He also studied ancient rites that described appropriate behavior for different situations, that civility and knowing how to act was fundamental to being an educated person. ...

