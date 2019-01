Congratulations Big Spring Tennis Athletes! District 5-4A announces its 2018-19 season All-District Team Tennis Team

The following Big Spring players were recognized.



First Team

No. 2 Boys Doubles – Blade Franks/Nick Gomez

Second Team

No. 1 Boys Doubles – Blake Marshall/Ed Urias

No. 3 Boys Doubles – Wesley Schmidt/Jayden Tubb

No. 1 Boys Singles – Blake Marshall

No. 2 Boys Singles – Nick Gomez

No. 3 Boys Singles – Blade Franks

No. 5 Boys Singles – Wesley Schmidt

No. 1 Girls Doubles – Gabby Medina/Marissa Salazar

Honorable Mention

No. 1 Girls Singles – Marissa Salazar

No. 5 Girls Singles – Brooklin Mojica

No. 6 Girls Singles – Katie Humphries

No. 4 Boys Singles – Ed Urias

No. 6 Boys Singles – Ransom Colette