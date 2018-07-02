Congressman Arrington visits downtown Big Spring

Congressman Jodie Arrington visited downtown Big Spring this morning to tour the recent influx of new business in the area. Arrington arrived in Big Spring Sunday evening and will attend the Pops in the Park music and fireworks event Tuesday evening.

"We got in last night. We're going to stay through Pops in the Park," Arrington said. "I've got my family with me, and we're going to celebrate July 4, Independence Day, with the good people of Big Spring."

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.