Considering Campus Carry

Given the recent proliferation of deadly school shootings, should school faculty and staff have the option to protect themselves and their students by carrying concealed firearms?

It's a question many school districts are grappling with. In fact, two of the three school districts in Howard County already have provisions in place which allow some faculty and staff members to carry firearms in the course of a regular school day. The third – Big Spring Independent School District – will hold two "Campus Carry" community meetings this month, the first tonight at Goliad Elementary School, 1801 S. Goliad St.; and the other May 9 at Big Spring High School, 707 E. 11th Place. Both meetings are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

According to a post on the BSISD Facebook page, "The purpose of these meetings is to discuss the possibility of allowing some of our staff members to carry firearms on our campuses. We will go into detail discussing the research done on this program, as well as the discussions that have taken place in previous school board meetings."

