Construction crane crashes into Russ McEwen Aquatic Center
By:
Special to the Herald
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX
Courtesy photos/Community Report
A crane drove through the Russ McEwen Aquatic Center building, where the water pump is housed, on Tuesday. No injuries were reported from the accident, but according to reports issued, the damage caused could impact the opening of the aquatic center for this upcoming season.
