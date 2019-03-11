Cookin' chili at the Desert Flower

HERALD photo/Roger Cline

Judges in Saturday's Chili Cookoff at Desert Flower Art Bar, 123 S. Main St., sample the spicy creations of the contest's participants. First prize in the contest went to Haylie Shelby, second prize to Judson Oppegard, and third prize to Tommy Tafuro. Congrats to the winners!

Pick up the Big Spring Herald to see photos from events going on around town. Submit photos, story ideas and more to editor@bigspringherald.com.