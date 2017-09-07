Cooking school is coming to Big Spring

As part of Family Meals Month in September, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office at Howard College is partnering with the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce to get the word out about family mealtime; including a joint-effort cooking class – called "Dinner Tonight Healthy Cooking School – between the two agencies.

"It's going to be Sept. 14, it's going to be at the Dora Roberts Community Center. The doors will open at 6 (p.m.), and we're going to have a few little tables set up with some samples," said AgriLife Extension Agent Sandy Taylor. "And then the demonstrations start at 7. We're going to prepare three different meals. I've got three different extension agents come from neighboring counties coming to do the first two meals, and we've got the chef from Scenic Mountain Medical Center doing the last one. They'll prepare the meat, the salad or vegetable, and then the dessert."

For more on this story, see Thursday's edition of the Herald.