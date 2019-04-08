Corley’s 3RBI home run snags win for Bulldogettes

TUSCOLA — Caitlyn Corley hammered a three RBI home run in the top of the seventh inning to help the Coahoma Bulldogettes earn a come-from-behind, district win Friday night.

The Bulldogettes led early in the game starting in the second inning when Kaylor Green earned an RBI after belting a single off of a 3-2 pitch. From then, Coahoma’s big bats continued to pick up steam scoring three more runs in the third and fourth innings with runs in from Cassie Grant, Macee Grant, and Kenzi Canales.

During the bottom of the fourth inning, the momentum shifted toward Jim Ned and the Lady Indians scored five runs to take over the lead. Neither team could get much going offensively for the next two innings.

The Bulldogettes faced their last chance to save the game at the top of the seventh. With two runners on base and one out, Corley stepped up to the plate and hammered the homer on the first pitch to left field. MaKynlee Overton and the Bulldogette defense were quick to shut down the Lady Indians with three quick outs to end the match.

Overall, Corley went 2-for-4 at bat with one run, and three RBIs. C. Grant was 2-for-4 with one run and Jaydan Mann was 2-for-3. Lexi Montelongo and Green earned an RBI each.

Overton gets credit for the win. She went seven innings on the mound and gave up four hits and five runs. She struck out seven.

Next: Coahoma (11-5, 5-3) hosts Stanton at 5 p.m., Tuesday for a district game.

COAHOMA 7, JIM NED 5

Coahoma 012 100 3 -- 7 11 4

Jim Ned: 000 500 0 -- 5 4 2

W — MaKynlee Overton. L — J. Moore. 2B: Coahoma — Macee Grant; Jim Ned — B. McConnell. HR: Coahoma — Caitlyn Corley. SB: Coahoma — Jaydan Mann 2, Macee Grant 2, Lexi Montelongo, Cassie Grant.

Pitches-Strikes: Coahoma — Overton 105-73; Jim Ned — J. Moore 119-81. Batters Faced: Coahoma — Overton 31; Jim Ned — J. Moore 36