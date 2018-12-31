Corley earns All-Tournament nod, Bulldogettes go 2-2 in Reagan Co. tourney

BIG LAKE — The Coahoma Bulldogettes wrapped up the 88th annual Mary Tatum Holiday Classic tournament with a 2-2 record. Coahoma won against Reagan County but lost to Monahans on Saturday.

Caitlyn Corley had a game high of 16 points in the Bulldogettes 29-25 win over the Reagan County Lady Owls. Corley had a standout performance on the court during the two day tournament which earned her a spot on the All-Tournament list.

Next: The Bulldogettes travel to Stanton to take on the Lady Buffaloes in 5-3A district play Friday.

COAHOMA 29, REAGAN COUNTY 25

Coahoma: 12, 2, 14, 1 — 29

Reagan County: 4, 7, 6, 8 — 25

Coahoma — Caitlyn Corley 16, Paige Atkins 1, Jovi Gonzales 8, Abbie Lopez 2, Cassie Grant 2.

Reagan County — Clarissa Flores 2, Shayla Sosa 4, Nivea Goodloe 2, Shyan Darr 4, Paige Baggett 2, Delaney Yanez 2, Melissa Hernandez 9.

Free Throws — Coahoma 1-3, Reagan County 1-6; Total Team Fouls — Coahoma 7, Reagan County 10.