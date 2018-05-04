Cotillion: West Texas Style

• Table manners, etiquette & dancing.

• Open to all 2018-2019 Incoming 6th, 7th & 8th graders in Howard Cty & surrounding areas.

Big Spring, Texas, May 5th, 2018 — Registration for the West Texas Cotillion will take place at Hotel Settles, Mezzanine Level from 2:00-4:00pm. This Cotillion will include a practice meal, two dance lessons and the final event, the Cotillion Meal and Dance to also be held at the Hotel Settles Grand Ballroom.

Practice meal will take place Wednesday, May 9th at Howard College Cactus Room-5:30pm

First Dance lesson will be held Wednesday, May 16th at the Dance Gallery-6:00pm

Second Dance lesson will be held Friday, May 18th at the Dance Gallery-6:00pm

Cotillion Meal & Dance will take place at Hotel Settles on Sunday, May 20th-5:30pm

About the Cotillion. This West Texas Style Cotillion objective is to teach our youth table manners, etiquette and to dance so that they will have confidence and be prepared for other events later in life. Each event is a separate fee and attendance to all events isn’t mandatory. Menu and event pricing can be found on registration forms.



For more information please contact Shelbi Cervantes at Shelbi@crcom.net or 432-270-2543.

See Friday's edition of the Herald.