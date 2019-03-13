Council accepts Stewart's resignation - Golf course senior rates scrutinized at Tuesday meeting

The Big Spring City Council formally accepted District 4 Council member Howard Stewart's resignation at its meeting Tuesday evening.

Mayor Larry McLellan read Stewart's letter of resignation, dated Feb. 27, before offering words of thanks for his two years of service on the city's governing body.

"Howard, we appreciate your time on the council, and we understand the situation, and you've done an excellent job for us," McLellan said. "We're proud of what you've done during your two years here on the council. We're certainly going to miss you."

In the letter, Stewart said the reason for his resignation is a "job change." In response to McLellan's thanks, Stewart responded with his appreciation for the opportunity to serve. ...

For the complete story, see Wednesday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.