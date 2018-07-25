Council approves seven ordinance changes

At a relatively uncontentious City Council meeting Tuesday evening, council members approved seven alterations to Big Spring city ordinances. All measures passed unanimously 5-0; councilmen Raul Marquez and Terry McDaniel were absent from the proceedings.

The first three ordinances passed by the council were located on the "Consent Agenda" for the meeting; the portion of the agenda for non-controversial items, which are usually handled as a package with a single council vote.

Ordinances approved on final reading on the Consent Agenda included an amendment to the Traffic Code allowing city personnel to enforce "No Through Trucks" zones on streets in residential neighborhoods; as well as two ordinances restricting donations by the Big Spring Area Community Foundation to be used for their intended purposes. Earlier this month, the BSACF presented grants of $37,000 and $15,000 to the city; the former to be used for the planned Downtown Plaza project, and the latter for the planned Heart of the City Plaza project.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.