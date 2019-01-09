Council approves water park improvements, puts fire truck purchase on hold

HERALD photo/Roger Cline The Big Spring City Council mulls the quarterly investment report during their first meeting of 2019 Tuesday evening. The council ultimately approved the report. During the meeting, they also gave the okay to a $220,062.18 bid for improvements at the Russ McEwen Family Aquatic Center.
Wednesday, January 9, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

Big Spring will be getting upgrades and improvements to the Russ McEwen Family Aquatic Center following approval by the City Council Tuesday evening, but another bid process for a new fire truck was put on indefinite hold.
Mayor Larry McLellan, directing the course of the meeting, announced that the council would be skipping the items regarding consideration of awarding the fire truck bid to Toyne Inc./Municipal Fire Apparatus of McAllen in the amount of $388.227.80. The agenda noted that the amount (as was the case for all qualified bids received) was well over the $340,000 the city had budgeted. McLellan also indicated that the item proposing increasing the budget to cover the difference would be skipped.

