Council to consider authorizing May 4 election

By: 
ROGER CLINE
Staff Writer
Monday, January 21, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

It's almost time again for local elections, and the Big Spring City Council plans to adopt an ordinance authorizing the May 4 election. Up for grabs are the mayor's seat, currently held by Larry McLellan; and the City Council District 5 seat, currently held by Raul Benavides.
Discussion and voting on the issue will take place at the City Council meeting scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 307 E. Fourth St.
During the meeting, the council will also consider whether to enter into a joint election agreement with Big Spring Independent School District.
In other business, the council will once again consider purchase of a fire truck for the Big Spring Fire Department.
See Monday's Herald for the rest of the story.

Category: