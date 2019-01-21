Council to consider authorizing May 4 election

It's almost time again for local elections, and the Big Spring City Council plans to adopt an ordinance authorizing the May 4 election. Up for grabs are the mayor's seat, currently held by Larry McLellan; and the City Council District 5 seat, currently held by Raul Benavides.

Discussion and voting on the issue will take place at the City Council meeting scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 307 E. Fourth St.

During the meeting, the council will also consider whether to enter into a joint election agreement with Big Spring Independent School District.

In other business, the council will once again consider purchase of a fire truck for the Big Spring Fire Department.

See Monday's Herald for the rest of the story.