Council to consider tax rate, budget at Tuesday meeting

Tax rate and budget will lead the agenda for the Big Spring City Council at their meeting Tuesday evening.

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in their chambers, 307 E. Fourth St.

Following the invocation and pledges to the flags, the council will hold a public hearing on the city’s proposed budget for the fiscal year 2018-2019.

Later in the meeting, the council will consider the first reading of “an ordinance fixing and levying municipal ad valorem taxes” for Big Spring. According to information provided with the meeting’s agenda on the city’s website, the tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year will be 72.9311 cents per $100 valuation, which includes a Maintenance and Operating tax rate of 58.5269 cents per $100, and a debt service rate of 14.4042 cents per $100.

