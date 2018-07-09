Council plans to deny Appraisal District budget

It appears that the Big Spring City Council plans to deny approval of the 2018-2019 Howard County Appraisal District budget.

The item for consideration is on the council’s meeting agenda for Tuesday, when the council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in their chambers, 307 E. Fourth St.

Consideration of the Appraisal District’s budget had been on the agenda for the June 26 council meeting, but the council voted to table the issue at that time.

