Council ponders golf course issues

Issues at the Big Spring Municipal Golf Course at Comanche Trail Park were the main topic of discussion at Tuesday evening’s Big Spring City Council meeting.

Council members heard and unanimously approved remedies for two maintenance issues at the golf course before launching into a 30-minute discussion of further issues at the course related to both infrastructure and discipline.

The two issues approved by the council included a budget amendment to replace a well pump at the course for $12,713; and maintenance of two golf cart paths in the amount of $29,725, which will bee part of the fiscal year 2018-2019 budget.

During the discussion of further issues, City Manager Todd Darden presented the council with a list of further infrastructure issues at the course.

“I’ve outlined in a memo to you some of the things that have been discussed out in the field, with some of the council members by phone, that also need to be addressed. These are concerns that have come through some of our members that are going out to the course,” Darden said. “I’m not going to make any excuses for anything, but I think we need to plan a course of action and come up with a list of things that, prioritized, need to be done out there. In this memo there are a list of items that we think are important, but we also feel like that maybe we need to go outside of our expertise and get assistance in those areas.”

