Council to recognize Benavides, welcome Strande at Tuesday meeting

By ROGER CLINE

Staff Writer

The Big Spring City Council will canvass election results at their meeting Tuesday evening – but will only be able to welcome one new member to the council.

Camilla Strande won the District 5 race with 54.42 percent of the vote over Daniel Moreno, who amassed only 39.23 percent, making her the only candidate in a city race to claim victory without a runoff election.

After canvassing the results, the agenda calls for the council to recognize outgoing District 5 Councilman Raul Benavides, and welcome Strande to the council.

The mayor's race resulted in a runoff election between frontrunners Debbie Wegman, who received 47.98 percent of the vote, and Shannon Thomason, who garnered 35.51 percent. The District 4 race also resulted in a runoff. Gloria McDonald, who received 41.79 percent of the votes, will face Shonda Folsom, who received 22.14 percent.

A runoff election is required when no single candidate manages to get more than 50 percent of the votes. The runoff election for city races will be June 8; early voting will start May 22.

